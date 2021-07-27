BOSTON (WHDH) - A 7-month-old’s parents are overjoyed after he was finally released from a Brighton hospital Tuesday.

Milo Foster has been hospitalized with a rare genetic condition shared by only 20 other people in the world. For the past four months, he received special treatment at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in order to go home.

“I’m happy that we’re here today because at some points we didn’t know if we’d ever make it to this day,” said Amber Foster, Milo’s mother.

