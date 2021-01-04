‘We don’t feel safe’: Malden family fearful after vandal trashes cars in their driveway

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden family said they’re frightened after a person scratched and smashed the windows of their cars on New Year’s Eve.

Home security video shows a person walking up and scratching the two cars parked in the driveway of the family’s home at 11 p.m. Dec. 31. The person then throws something at the house and smashes one of the car’s back windows before getting into a third car and driving off.

“We’re very scared because we don’t know what this person could do. We have kids and our kids are they heard me talking, my husband and I talking and they got scared,” said the woman who lives at the home, who did not want to give her name. “We have a 13 year old and he’s like… ‘What is this guy gonna do next?'”

The woman said her neighbors are checking their surveillance cameras for more footage of the vandal and asked anyone with information to call police.

“If it was somebody trying got harm us, our family, we want to know who it is. Maybe we can do something before something worse happens,” the woman said. “I think it’s a very evil person … we are at our house and we don’t feel safe.”

Police are investigating the vandalism.

