BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics fans were disappointed by their team’s loss in Game One of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, but are confident the C’s will turn things around.

The Celtics fell to the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden, 101-89, in Sunday’s game. Oscar Zepeda Jr. said the team missed too many 3-point shots over the course of the game.

“Missing all those 3s was not good,” Zepeda Jr. said. “It was a tough game.”

But Zepeda Jr. was not turning away from the team as they prepare for game two.

“Celtics pride, we don’t give up so let’s make it happen,” he said.

“I feel good, I’m expecting them to come out with energy and force next game,” said fan Dan McKay.

