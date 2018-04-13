‘We feel helpless’: Community mourns K-9 officer’s tragic death

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A memorial honoring the life of fallen Yarmouth K-9 officer Sean Gannon continued to grow outside the town’s police station Friday as the tight-knit community grapples with his tragic death.

Gannon, 32, was shot and killed while serving a probation warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills. His dog, Nero, was also injured.

Gannon’s cruiser was parked outside the Yarmouth Police Department and covered with a black bunting and flowers.

“We hope that his family gains some measure of comfort knowing the whole town is grieving with them,” resident Dianna Braginton-Smith said.

“We feel helpless,” Diane Murphy said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Gannon is being remembered for his compassion and positive energy.

“He was an exemplary officer. He just exuded the right kind of stuff. He will sorely be missed,” Brian Braginton-Smith said of Gannon.

The man charged in Gannon’s murder was ordered held without bail on Friday.

Police departments across Massachusetts also showed support for Gannon.

