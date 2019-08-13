WINFIELD, Miss. (WHDH) — Someone believing they were texting their friend received quite the surprise when the person on the other line turned out to be a police officer.

The officer received a text Friday just after 5 p.m. asking if he wanted to go to a game, according to a message posted to the Winfield, Missouri Police Department’s Facebook page.

The officer responded, writing, “I would love to go to the game tonight! Sadly I think you have the wrong number. :(”

The person was adamant that they had gone to a game together, saying they went with “Shari & Diana we got high together girl.”

The officer soon sent a selfie of himself holding his police badge and a text that read, “Are you still gonna come pick me up for the game though?”

The person then admitted that they did have the wrong number.

“I tried to tell you that but nnnooo I don’t know what I’m talking about,” the officer responded.

The text chain appears to end after the person texted back, writing, “You can stop.”

