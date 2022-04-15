BOSTON (WHDH) - As firefighters desperately worked to find a homeless man trapped between the walls at Back Bay Station last weekend, a 911 dispatcher was on the phone helping to make the incredible save.

Moneeka Colston was the one who answered his call for help and spent 90 minutes talking to the man, asking him questions, trying to figure out where he was trapped. She could not hang up because there was no service where the man was trapped and if the call ended, first responders would have no way of contacting him again.

“EMS had been looking for him, they can’t seem to find him. I guess he’s been yelling for help,” she said. “He was just in a distressful place because he felt like we weren’t going to find him which kinda sparked my determination to get him found.”

A series of photos show firefighters scrambling to action and busting open the wall. Thanks to the determination of all first responders involved, the man was eventually brought to safety.

“It was like, ‘Whew!’ it was like, ‘We got him,'” said Colston.

The man is said to be doing OK now and Colston is being celebrated for how she handled the situation. For her, it’s back to work hoping to help the next person in distress even if it’s through the phone.

“I wanna make sure your sons and your daughters get home safe, the same way I would want someone to make sure my kids get home safe,” she said.

An investigation is underway to determine how the man became trapped there in the first place.

