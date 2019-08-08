HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Holbrook returned a 5-year-old boy to his home after he was found riding his bicycle alone on Thursday morning.

The young boy in his pajamas and boots was found riding his bike, which had flat tires and a missing training wheel, by himself in the area of Plymouth Street around 10:20 a.m., Holbrook Police Chief William Smith said.

Officers began knocking on doors in the area in search of the boy’s parents but had no luck.

The boy was brought back to the police station, where officers posted a picture of him on social media in hopes of finding out his identity after he was unable to tell officers who his parents are or where he lived, according to police.

Smith says they got a hold of his parents about two hours after finding him.

Officers returned the boy to his home with a box of pizza and a plastic fireman’s hat.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the boy’s grandmother had been watching him.

She allegedly told officers that she had fallen asleep.

Holbrook police notified the Department of Children and Families about this incident.

Smith says this should remind parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children at all times.

“Be careful because your kids can wander. Two seconds you turn your back, they’re gone,” he said. “We got lucky. We really did but the media and the social media were a great help to us.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)