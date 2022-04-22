LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A bar in Lowell is turning an unfortunate situation into a celebration.

Staff members at the Keep on Gorham Street said they are going to solider on after a man was caught on surveillance video breaking in and taking off with their cash.

“He was all gloved up masked up came in and grabbed our cash drawer and bailed with it pretty quickly,” owner Richard Healy explained.

“That money could mean the world to them. It’s one of those things you walk in like, ‘Wow we’ve been robbed but look at our backdrop we still have everything there nothing was taken,” said manager Luteh Tashi. “

In an attempt to find a silver lining, the staff took to social media to spread the word about a party they are holding in honor of the nefarious act.

“We got robbed, let’s party,” they wrote. “Dear Mr. Robber, we get it, man. Times are tough… So listen, we are going to throw a little shindig on Saturday, May 14th in your honor since we didn’t get to party in person with you. We are donating the same amount of cash you grabbed to the local food bank.”

“It’s a good community around here,” Healy said. “We really wouldn’t have survived COVID if it wasn’t for Lowell so it’s a nice way to give back to Lowell and there are a lot of good people who come in here.”

On top of matching what was taken, patrons will be asked for a $5 cover at the door — all that money will also go to the local food bank.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call police.

