BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots left tackle Will Campbell is dedicated to his quarterback. That was evident right from the moment he was drafted fourth overall.

“I’m goin’ to fight and die to protect him with everything I got,” Campbell said after he was drafted.

Campbell, all 6’6″, 320 pounds of him, is charged with protecting his buddy Drake Maye’s blindside.

Both say they grew up to be friends for a variety of reasons, in part because they’re both southern boys getting used to Boston.

“We got the same Southern accent, he sounds a little more country than I do,” Maye said.

“I’m super grateful for him, he’s been very welcoming to me ever since the moment we met,” Campbell said. “High draft pick, in the north alone, you know, him and his wife have been great to me.”

Cameras caught Maye and his wife with Campbell courtside as they watched a Celtics game.

The guys have enjoyed some dinners in Boston too. After a big win over the Bills in October, they had some pasta in the North End.

When he was out with an injury, Campbell arrived for one December game in an “I Love Drake Maye” shirt.

Then, there was a day where Campbell interrupted Maye at a news conference last November, to announce Maye’s new nickname.

“Drake ‘Drake Maye’ Maye!” Campbell said.

“I try to tell him he’s my rook, but he doesn’t go for it,” Maye said. “But I’ll remind him of that his whole career.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)