‘We had to be here’: Die-hard Bruins fans bring the energy for first in-person game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The roar of fans inside the TD Garden may not be as loud as it was before but it is a sound Bruins fans have been waiting to make for nearly a year.

Eager fans were finally allowed back in the arena to see their favorite players hit the ice.

“I’m pretty pumped I got a Bruins tattoo over the summer can’t wait to show it off,” Brytanie Mchugh said.

“I am one of the lucky few and I am one of the proud people who gets to scream ‘Let’s go Bruins,” said another fan bedecked in black and gold.

Usually seating just a little less than 18,000 for hockey games, about 2,200 fans are allowed inside now, because of the state’s 12 percent capacity limit.

Die-hard fans raced to secure their seats in the stands for this milestone moment

“We had to be here today you know, it was one of those things we saw they were opening up we saw tickets for tonight we were like let’s do it let make some history you know,” Alonzo Madeira said.

Along with the crowd size limits, other guidelines like mask-wearing, mobile tickets, physically distanced seats between groups and no bags are also enforced.

The fans said they are confident about the steps being taken.

I feel like we are pretty safe we read all the protocols that they have going on I feel like everything is going to be pretty good in there,” Madeira said.

Many of them say they hope their energy in the area will mean a better season for the Bs.

“Last playoff was disappointing so now that the fans are back hopefully we’ll be able to cheer them on get them back into the 2019 and hopefully we can get the cup this year,” one fan said.

