While it was fun and somewhat expensive while it lasted, someone has finally managed to win the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena in Los Angeles County.

The announcement came hours after an unprecedented delay left players waiting for the numbers to be announced Tuesday morning.

California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 BILLION dollars. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9mSEAh18s1 — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

But remember, just because you didn’t win it all doesn’t mean you should toss your ticket! During a previous drawing, one participant won $1 million after buying a ticket in Boxborough, while several other players collected $50,000.

According to Powerball.com, there is at least one more player who bought a $1 million ticket in Mass. for this past drawing.

Either way, plans of buying a private island or sports team for many have been put on hold for many.