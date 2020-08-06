‘We have been working almost nonstop’: St. Anselm inviting students, staff to return to class

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire is inviting students back to campus in the time of COVID-19.

On Saturday, 200 students will return to campus every day for the next 10 days until all 2,000 are back. But, before that can happen, they will have to undergo two different coronavirus tests.

“We have been working almost nonstop to address so many of the logistics that are necessary to do this safely,” President Dr. Joseph A. Favazza said.

Favazza said he and his staff have spent the summer speaking with a number of healthcare partners on ways to reimagine classrooms, dining halls and dorm rooms.

The students will be tested twice upon their arrival. The first will be a rapid test processed by a machine purchased by the college.

The second will be used to confirm those results.

If a student tests negative, they will be given a wrist band and allowed to roam about campus.

If they test positive, they will be sent to an isolated area.

“Part of our planning is we do have isolation and quarantine beds set up, and we are prepared to care for those students if we need to do that” Favazza said.

Nearly 7,000 signs have been posted around campus to encourage social distancing.

Tents have been set up for some classes and dinging options.

But the key, according to Favazza, will be testing.

“We’ll certainly be testing populations we think are at higher risk, like our nursing students, our athletes, maybe some of our commuter students,” he explained.

The plan is to test all students and staff on a regular basis is still in the works. The price tag is something that still needs to be considered.

“It’s right around a million dollars, a little less,” Favazza said. “So, it does come with a cost. There’s no question about it.”

The college is hoping some state and federal aid will help offset those costs.

