‘We have had enough’: Indicted Massachusetts mayor loses reelection bid

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor facing federal fraud and extortion charges has lost reelection.

Incumbent Jasiel Correia (JAY’-zel koh-RAY’-uh) remained on the Fall River ballot Tuesday even though he suspended his reelection campaign.

Paul Coogan, a two-time member of the city’s school committee, won the election.

Ballots were printed before Correia put his campaign on hold and took a voluntary leave of absence in mid-October.

“Your vote today shows how much care and belief you have in Fall River and it can be repaired both physically and emotionally,” the mayor-elect said to a room of supporters.

Coogan’s victory signals the end of the city’s embattled relationship with current Mayor Correia.

“We’re tired of fighting in public, and on social media, and we are tired of all this drama, the lack of stability, and the endless bad, embarrassing headlines. ” Coogan said. “We have had enough.”

The 27-year-old Correia has handed most of his day-to-day duties to the city council president.

Correia was first elected at age 23 and finished second to Coogan in September’s primary.

“Fall River has been whacked senseless for about a year. I’m not saying we didn’t deserve it but we are going to turn the page tonight and instill some integrity back into this city and get things moving,” Coogan said outside his victory party.

Correia has pleaded not guilty to extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies.

He has also pleaded not guilty to defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing to fund a lavish lifestyle and further his political career.

