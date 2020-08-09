‘We have his back’: Friends surprise Special Olympian with parade

Friends and teachers of a Special Olympian going through a tough time drove by in a special parade for him in Rhode Island Sunday.

Brady Pendergrast, 19, is recovering from open heart surgery. So friend and teammate Nathan Masi organized the parade of well-wishers to drive by Brady’s home to cheer him up.

“Brady has been my teammate for so long. he always has our back, so this is a way to show we have his back,” Masi said.

“All his friends, his teammates have come together to show Brady some love, to show Brady he’s got this and to show kindness and support,” said Cristina Lima, a teacher at North Smithfield High School.

Brady said he had no idea the parade was coming.

“I was just so happy. I didn’t know how to fee,” Brady said, adding the support will help him bounce back.”I’m just grateful for the love and support I’ve received the past week.”

