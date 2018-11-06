‘We have learned to co-exist’: North Andover police share message from town coyotes

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Andover are reminding residents to be on the lookout for coyotes and to keep small pets inside after a number of recent sightings.

The department took to Facebook Tuesday to share a message on behalf of coyotes that have been seen roaming in the area of Parker Street.

The coyotes’ message to residents reads as follows:

“Hello, North Andover folks! Your Animal Control Officer has been receiving an abundance of calls from residents who are saying they have been seeing us around a lot more recently. You see, our woods have been slightly taken over by houses in this lovely town which has left us little places to hide….but not to fear, we have learned to co-exist! We want you to know that we have NO intentions of harming people or your children. If you see us sleeping in your backyard, it is likely because we have found a safe spot to curl up for a quick nap, but one quick knock on a window or door will send us running! Usually, we go a couple hundred feet and if you’re not following us, we tend to get comfortable again pretty quickly. Know that we CANNOT tell the difference between our food and one of your pets. If you insist on having your cat outside, please know that there is a risk that they could be caught by one of us – the best way to keep a cat safe is to keep him/her inside or at the least, have them inside before dark and not allow them out before dawn. Small dogs are also at risk, but if people are close by or they are attached to a human on a leash, we likely will not act on our hunger. Because a lot of coyote young are starting to venture off on their own away from their families, they may be a little bit curious and watch from afar; the more you keep us scared of humans, the farther away we will be sure to stay! Usually, our daily meals consist of bunnies and small rodents such as chipmunks, rats, and mice – you know those cute little ones that sneak into your house in the winter time and chew on your electrical cords? Ya, those guys! But we absolutely LOVE when you leave us an easy meal in an open trash barrel! We are good to have around, but if you don’t want us near your house just keep scaring us away by banging pots and pans, clapping your hands together when you see us or even a light spray with a hose should be enough! Remember though, if you tempt us with yummy open trash barrels, pet food or people food we will likely be back soon!”

Residents are reminded to never corner or pet wild animals. Those who believe that an animal may be injured is asked to contact animal control immediately.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact North Andover Animal Control Officer Katie Kozikowski at 978-242-1511 or at Animalcontrol@NAPD.us.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)