‘We have not been heard’: Revere teachers call for improved school reopening safety plans

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere teachers rallied together Monday as they called on city leaders to improve their safety plans for reopening schools this fall.

Caution tape was used to create a chain of educators who held signs around Revere City Hall.

Gina Garro, president of the Revere Teachers Association, which is made up of roughly 650 educators, says they’ve been negotiating for better safety plans and requirements for air ventilation.

“We have not been heard; we have not been listened to,” she said.

Garro added that they want school to start fully remote with not even teachers or staff being brought into school buildings while students are kept out.

“Why is it safe for some people and not everybody?” she asked. “If it’s not safe, it’s not safe and we should be waiting and phasing this in slowly.”

Revere Public Schools responded by saying that they have enough personal protective equipment and technology for reopening for students and staff.

School officials continued that repairs are being made to some ventilation systems after a recent inspection.

They added that in-person learning is the only effective strategy for some kids.

Revere Superintendent Dianne Kelly said in part, “We all need to work together to do what is best for kids by providing effective instruction in safe spaces. We learned a great deal about remote learning this past spring. Some teachers do it very well and it works well for some kids. It does not work at all for other kids and many of them, as well as their caregivers, found it frustrating for a variety of reasons we’ve all heard.”

Still, some teachers say it is not the time to bring people back into buildings.

“We’re not going to risk our lives,” Garro said. “We’re not going to risk the lives of students to do a job that can be done remotely.”

The Revere Teachers Association added that they will continue negotiating with the city until their safety demands are met.

