NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton organization has raised nearly $1 million for Ukraine in less than a week.

As she proudly flies the Ukrainian flag outside her home, Sunflower of Peace founder Katya Malakhova’s front porch is overflowing with medical supplies headed to the frontlines.

Fellow organizer Vitalina Buchatska said they have received overwhelming support.

“Our first shipment left Boston last Friday and the next shipment will be huge and is leaving this coming Wednesday, she said.

About a week after putting out the call for help on social media and beyond, “we have collected as of now more than $900,000,” Buchatska said. The supplies they asked for are pouring in too.

“We are mosly focused on the medical supplies and medications right now,” Buchatska explained.

As battles continue to break out across Ukraine, Sunflower of Peace is asking for a list of medical supplies to help the wounded — everything from aspirin to burn treatment and bandages.

With so many family members and friends in Ukraine, organizers know these items are what people need more than anything

Heartbroken, the Sunflower of Peace organizers say they are still hopeful after seeing their mission grow so much in just a few days.

“Katya’s house is full of packages and she cannot fit them anywhere,” Buchatska said.

It has gotten to the point where people are putting up storage units to house all the donated goods until Sunflower of Peace can package them up in their weekly shipments.

“People in Ukraine are very strong. I would say stronger than ever. They are all saying they will be fighting to the end because it’s their independence. It’s their freedom,” Buchatska said. “We have to be strong for them and show them we support them and the people of the world support Ukraine.

