NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Police are investigating several incidents of anti-Jewish hate across the city over the last few weeks, and now residents are standing in solidarity with their neighbors to say there is no place for hate in their community.

Leah Roses had hung a “We Stand With Israel” flag on her front porch, but now only strings remain after someone ripped it down. ‘

“More sorrow about the hatred that’s going on around us,” she said. “But we have to be strong, and we do have to speak out.”

Roses reported the flag incident to police, and when she asked them if it was something like larceny or vandalism, they told her “No, it’s a hate crime.”

Investigators are looking into seven hate crimes over the past three weeks.

In one instance, police said a rock was thrown through the window of a Jewish family’s home.

“I’m sad to say that I’m not shocked,” said Sonia White, who lives near the vandalized home. “It is a terrible, terrible thing. We want poeple to feel secure in the neighbors, safe, and that their neighbors will look out for them.”

Many in the city have put up lawn signs in solidarity that read “We Stand with Our Neighbors”.

Most recently, a large display of Israeli hostage posters was spray painted over and torn down.

“Clearly what’s going on, I think, above all, is a desire to intimidate,” said Newton resident Herb Birnbaum. “To intimidate the victims and everybody else.”

Four “We Stand with Israel” posters were vandalized, police said, including twice at one home.

“It’s worrying,” Birnbaum said. “It’s troubling.”

