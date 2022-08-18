BOSTON (WHDH) - A day away from a month-long pause in Orange Line service that will leave commuters scrambling for travel alternatives, Boston city officials told 7NEWS that they were bracing for a chaotic period that they hope will be beneficial in the long run.

“It will be impossible to avoid chaos altogether. The mere fact that this is the time of year that people are coming back to new routines in the fall, going back in person to work, getting started with school, adding this extra layer of disruption and uncertainty will mean that people’s lives will be unpredictable,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

According to the MBTA, the two-month long shutdown is to address key mechanical and safety upgrades to the train line.

While commuters may be anxious of what awaits the city on Friday, there is a hope that the city will be better off for having undergone the shutdown.

“We have to take the pain to get it done,” one commuter told 7NEWS.

City officials have identified two major hubs where streets will be closed to and shuttle buses will connect with passengers in big numbers. State Street will be closed between Congress and Washington Street and Dartmouth Street will be closed between Arborway and Williams Street.

While commuters may be tempted to drive their cars into the city, officials are urging the populace to rely on public transportation.

“One full orange line train, if you took all those people and put them in cars that would be a line of traffic four miles long. We do not have space on our roads for that,” said Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge

In addition to the cavalry of shuttle buses, some parking spaces will be taken away in order to better help the buses maneuver around tight intersections and sidewalks.

The city’s control center also plans on monitoring traffic signals to see if adjustments can be made. Mayor Wu hopes that it will be a formula successful enough to keep Boston running, even if it’s less efficient than normal.

“I’ll be on the shuttle buses. I’ll be on the commuter rail. I’ll be riding my bike so that every little detail we see pop up that may not have been able to be planned for and predicted, we can still incorporate into the plans and adjust them in real time as well.”

