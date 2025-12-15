PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Brown University teaching assistant is recalling the terrifying moment after a gunman burst into the classroom where he was leading an economics study session and started shooting.

“He was shooting and the first couple gunshots went right into the chalkboard exactly where I was standing, so, who knows, if I didn’t duck maybe I’m not here today,” Joseph Oduro said, adding that many of the students scambled to the safety of the desk in the front of the room.

“The desk is probably ten feet or so, and we all just hitd behind it as bast that we could,” he said. “There wasn’t that much space but we all wanted to make do because at the end of the day we just all wanted to survive.”

Oduro said the gunman had a message to send but he couldn’t tell what it was.

“He came in, pointed the gun, and then he screamed something and I don’t know what he said and none of the other students know what he said, but then he just started shooting right after that — from that moment to the first gunshot it was probably around 5 to 7 seconds,” he said.

Officials say two students were killed and eight others were injured in the shooting. A person of interest has since been taken into police custody.

