‘We just love her from far away:’ Socially distancing grandparents welcome granddaughter with huge sign

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two proud grandparents couldn’t be there in person to welcome their new granddaughter to the world — but they still made sure she could see their joy.

Because of social distancing, Mark and Cheryl Cerato weren’t able to visit Avery Rose when she was born in Manchester, New Hampshire’s Elliot Hospital.

“This would be our second grandchild, so obviously we’re very excited because we know what the first one brought, but it’s a difficult time not being able to go see her or hold her,” Mark Cerato said.

But Mark had a plan, which Cheryl soon discovered.

“I caught him in the bedroom making the sign,” she laughed.

So the pair drove up from Hudson, New Hampshire and planted themselves in the parking lot with the enormous banner: “Nana and Pa Heart Avery.”

“This social distancing is wicked hard, but it’s all good,” Cheryl said. “She’s beautiful and we just love her from far away.”

