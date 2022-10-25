RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham is believed to be in danger, according to local police.

Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and police are “urgently seeking the public’s help in locating her,” they said.

“This is an absolute nightmare,” said family friend, Heather McNally. “At 6 a.m., her mother got up to get her and her brother ready for school and she was not in her room. She left home with nothing – her glasses and the clothes on her back, that was it.”

McNally, who is now fearing the worst, said she and others believe someone lured out of her house and that she was expecting to come back home.

No one has heard from Weaver since she’s disappeared, so police believe she is in danger. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is urged to contact the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2717 or call 911.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we ask that you call us without delay.”

An investigation has indicated Colleen may have traveled about 100 miles away from home, which could include Springfield, Provincetown, Bristol, Conn., Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, Concord, N.H., Portsmouth, N.H., Manchester, N.H., Keene, N.H., and Brattleboro, Vt.

Weaver is described as being 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds, with red/pink hair and a pierced nose. She was likely wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings when she went missing.

“There’s been no word at all, no one’s seen her, no one’s heard from her, nothing,” McNally said, adding that the silence is out of character for Colleen.

Loved ones say she has some issues with impulse control and worry that the teen could easily be taken advantage of.

“Knowing Colleen – (I) 100% believe that she is at-risk,” said McNally. “We believe that she was planning on meeting up with somebody: she is definitely not a runaway.”

Weaver has officially been listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center as well as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Raynham Police has been in close contact with local, state and federal partners including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center and State Police.

“We just need one piece of information from somebody,” McNally said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)