WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester police department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing mother and daughter.

Police say 1-year-old Liyana Collins is likely with her 38-year-old mother Amanda Collins, but might be in danger. Officials say attempts to contact Amanda have been unsuccessful.

Police say she was last seen in an apartment on Belmont Street.

“Our plea is we hope the baby is safe and we would love to love on the baby if [Amanda] is not able to. We just want her home and safe,” Amanda’s sister Kaysha Flint said.

Flint said Amanda has exhibited troubled behavior.

“Growing up, she was my sister. She was always loving, caring until I saw her lose her children and that was a completely different side of her than I ever thought was possible,” Flint said.

Flint said the state took custody of Amanda’s four older children. One of those kids, now an adult, is making a direct appeal to her mother.

“I really hope that Amanda has it in her heart to allow this child to be brought to safety and know that this child will have a community behind it, to protect it, and that whatever situation is happening right now, I understand that it’s scary but please just do the right thing. You know what’s right. You know in your heart of hearts. Just please,” Amanda’s daughter said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 508-799-8606 or 911.

