‘We just want her to come home’: Mother of missing woman last seen walking away from NH campground

RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Raymond, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help finding a missing 25-year-old woman who was last seen walking away from a campground Saturday night.

Nicole Davis, of Manchester, vanished from the Pine Aces Campground on Freetown Road around 11 p.m., according to the Raymond Police Department.

Davis is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. She was said to be wearing denim overalls.

Police say Davis was consuming alcoholic beverages prior to her disappearance.

Davis’ mother, Deborah Feddersen, said Davis went into another camper and was never seen again.

“She just had a little too much to drink. She went into someone’s camper right around 10 o’clock. They were watching the Bruins game, and that’s the last time anyone saw her,” she said. “She went into the wrong camper. She turned around. That’s the last time anyone saw her. They found her phone on the ground. They found her chapstick, her jacket, all in the same area. We just want her to come home.”

Davis’ brother, Patrick Feddersen, added: “I keep telling her, and I keep telling my friends and family to just hold on to hope. That’s the word I want everyone to get by is just hope that she’s alive. Pray that she’s alive.”

New Hampshire State Police, New Hamshire Fish and Game, and the Raymond Police Department are searching for Davis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond police at 603-895-4747.

