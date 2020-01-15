‘We know how badly this could have ended’: Police say public stepped up to help locate abducted girl

Springfield police say help from the public played a major role in the safe recovery of a missing 11-year-old girl who was snatched off the street as she walked home from school in Springfield on Wednesday and the capture of their suspect.

“The biggest factor in this was the tips from the public,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said during a news conference. “People were out looking for this car, it was amazing. Civilians spotted this car and helped us out immensely.”

Claprood said state troopers responding to numerous reports from drivers who spotted the suspect vehicle safely recovered Charlotte Moccia on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge.

The driver, Miguel Rodriguez, 24, of Springfield, has been taken into custody in connection with the alleged abduction.

Police say he is known to them.

“We know how badly this could have ended up,” Claprood said. “He was evil and he had her for nefarious reasons.”

Although Charlotte was uninjured, police say she is being evaluated by EMTs as a precaution.

“I can’t stress enough, that if we hadn’t put all these resources and we didn’t have all the help we had to recover her as quickly as we recovered, this could be a very different press release tomorrow,” Claprood said.

Charlotte was last seen being forced into a car by a white or Hispanic man in the area of Princeton and Amherst streets around 1:30 p.m., state police said.

“Captain Dutta and I have been doing this for quite a few years. Once we realized what we had we knew that time was of the essence,” Clapprood said. “This was not the kind of case that we could go home or that we could hand over or we could say, ‘We’ll continue this in the morning.’ This was an absolute life and death situation for this little girl.”

A white or light-skinned woman was said to be behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle, though it’s unclear whether police are searching for her.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

UPDATE: Charlotte Moccia has been found safe and sound, AMBER Alert Cancelled. Full release and information to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 16, 2020

“They found her, she’s safe!” Loved ones heard celebrating outside Charlotte Moccia’s Springfield home, after state police say they believe they found the 11-year-old, following suspected abduction. #7News pic.twitter.com/UAob8vK0Mk — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) January 16, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)