BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents with family and friends in Ukraine held a rally Sunday amid fears of a Russian invasion.

“We want to show our support even though we are so far away,” Ivanka Roberts said. “We know they will feel it.”

Dozens gathered at Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, waving Ukrainian flags amid concerns for their loved ones in the country.

“My whole family is in Ukraine, they’re in the western region, so they are on the so-called safer side, but it’s not really safe,” Roberts said. “I don’t go to bed until I receive the message from my mom when she wakes up and says, ‘It’s all calm, it’s OK, I’m going to work, you go to bed.'”

President Joe Biden said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to invade Ukraine, and people at the rally said they were fearful of invasion.

“Honestly we are very scared and we do not want to go that way,” said Lesya Kuzyk, who has family in Ukraine. “We are still praying and hoping for world leaders and diplomacy to somehow solve the issue, even though it doesn’t look like it.”

Those at the rally say they will continue to collect money for organizations that are sending help and supplies to Ukraine.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)