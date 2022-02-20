BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents with family in Ukraine held a rally Sunday amid fears of Russia invading their homeland.

“We want to show our support even though we are so far away, we know they will feel it,” said Ivanka Roberts.

Dozens gathered at Christ the King Ukranian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, waving Ukranian flags amid concern for family in the country.

“My whole family is in Ukraine, they’re in the western region, so they are on the so-called safer side, but it’s not really safe,” Roberts said. “I don’t go to bed until I receive the message from my mom that it’s all calm, it’s OK, I’m going to work, you go to bed.”

President Joe Biden said he is convinced Russian President Vladmir Putin is planning to invade Ukraine, and people at the rally said they were fearful of invasion.

“Honestly we are very scared and we do not want to go that way,” said Lesya Kuzyk, who has family in Ukraine. “We are still praying and hoping for world leaders and diplomacy to diffuse the issue, even though it doesn’t look like it.”

