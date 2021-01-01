BELEN, N.M. (WHDH) — Most people would agree 2020 was a dumpster fire and one city in New Mexico thought that was the perfect way to say goodbye to it.

Firefighters in Belen tossed cutouts of the number 2020 into a burning dumpster to signify the end of the year.

People also stopped by to throw in their 2020 calendars and old masks.

The city is hoping they can move past the turbulent year with a warm welcome to 2021.

“We know that 2020 was an impossible year for so many people and what we have an opportunity for tonight is to remind folks that 2021 is here,” Mayor Jerah Cordova said. “There’s a lot of hope. We have a vaccine. We know things are going to get better.”

The fire department is reminding the public that they are professionals and that people should not light their own 2020 dumpster fire without proper supervision.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)