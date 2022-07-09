LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence community members gathered in Campagnone Common Saturday afternoon to celebrate 13 years of the non-profit organization Olive in July, which provides disabled children with school supplies.

There were 400 backpacks filled with school supplies to ensure every child could take one home.

This was the first event the organization has hosted after having to cancel it due to the pandemic.

“We love people and we have to help them after this pandemic to celebrate together again,” said one of the organizers Saturday.

Olive in July, founded by Eulalia Feliz, has also helped thousands of immigrant families get their citizenships.

Saturday’s festivities included music, dancing, face painting and ice cream.

“I get to play around, I get to be free and my favorite thing is the park,” said one child attending the event Saturday.

For those who were unable to attend the event Saturday, Olive in July will continue to give out school supplies and backpacks to any families in need.

More information can be found at the Olive in July Inc. website.

