BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Brockton community gathered on Taber Avenue Friday afternoon for a vigil honoring the life of a young Brockton man who was allegedly killed by a gunman who later shot and killed himself on Thursday.

Christopher Gomes, 28, was found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds inside a silver SUV that was parked near the scene, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

“The mom is devastated, she can’t even cope right now,” said family friend Neusa Ferreira, whose nephew was killed in Brockton two years ago. “She is laying on the couch completely sick. The father, the same thing.”

Police officers responding to several 911 calls for a man with a gun in the area of 62 Taber Ave. around 5:45 p.m. were fired upon when they arrived at the scene and one officer was struck four times by the gunfire, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The gunman, who authorities identified as 32-year-old Kevin Serpa, retreated into the house after shooting at the police, where he remained barricaded for several hours.

The wounded officer, 27-year-old Robert Otis, was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds. He was released from the hospital on Friday morning, Brockton Police Chief Manny Gomes said.

Serpa ultimately exited the house and shot himself around 9:30 p.m., according to the DA’s office. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say they believe Serpa killed Gomes.

Loved ones described Gomes as a nice, polite and kind young man who was adored by everyone he met.

“We need a better Brockton. We need somebody to do something for these crimes,” Ferreira said.

Family and friends are remembering the man killed on Taber Avenue in Brockton last night. Police say Kevin Serpa killed Christopher Gomes, injured an officer before turning the gun on himself. @7News pic.twitter.com/jXISLzUrU6 — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) October 8, 2021

