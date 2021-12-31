Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 7-year-old girl.

Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019, according to the Manchester Police Department, who said they were called to Montgomery’s home then. Police would not specify what they were responding to at the home.

Montgomery is approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses. Police said they do not believe she was enrolled in school in New Hampshire and are communicating with as many family members as possible.

“I know people are going to say, ‘Here it is 2021, almost 2022, and nobody’s seen this young girl since late October 2019. So what’s happened in the last two years?'” said police chief Chief Allen D. Aldenberg. “Fair question. That’s why we are here today. Because we need assistance- we need help. We don’t have many answers to many questions that we have.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

