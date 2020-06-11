ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of parents and children line Route 133 in Essex for a rally against racism organized by a 7-year-old boy.

August Koch put together the demonstration and said he hopes to encourage other kids to make their voices heard.

“I wanted one in our town because we need to speak up also so that the world knows that we have to stop racism,” he said.

August’s mother, Kate Koch-Sundquist, says her son came up with the idea to hold this event after his teacher asked him, “How can you make the world a better place?”

People young and old could be seen holding signs that read, Black Lives Matter, as cars drove by honking in solidarity.

