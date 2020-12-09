BOSTON (WHDH) - The state is hoping to hire more people to treat coronavirus patients at field hospitals in Massachusetts.

The DCU Center Field Hospital in Worcester reopened Sunday with 40 doctors and nurses on staff.

UMass Memorial Health Care, which reopened the field hospital in partnership with the city, is looking to hire advanced practitioners, certified nurse assistants, medical interpreters, observation assistants, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physicians, registered nurses, registration representatives, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, and social workers.

Applications can be found online.

A second field hospital is also slated to open in Lowell in conjunction with Lowell General Hospital.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders is asking professionals to come forward to help at both field hospitals.

“I am particularly calling out to part-time health care providers, retired medical staff and others,” she said. “It is important work and if you have the skills, ability, and time to work in a field hospital, we need you.”

