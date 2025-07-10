RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Torrential downpours in Randolph left behind a flood of trouble.

Homes were flooded, streets were submerged, leaving tires on some cars completely underwater.

Tow trucks circled the area and tried to help drivers who couldn’t escape the rising water.

The rain also filled some basements across town.

“We never get that flooded,” said Ray Lafortune, whose basement was flooded. “If we get some water, we pump it out, but today it’s a mess.”

Lafortune lives on Cedar Avenue and woke up to a mini lake in his basement. He says he didn’t know what to do.

One moment he was asleep. The next, he was watching his stuff floating.

“It happened around six something and the water… it just come back again,” said Lafortune. “From the city, it started raining again, it started again. This water come from the city. The street.”

The Randolph fire department showed up and pumped water out of his home. Lafortune knows this is just the beginning of a long cleanup.

“I’m concerned about the wires that we have right there,” said Lafortune.

