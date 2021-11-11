BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston EMS sent a message to veterans across their broadcasting system on Thursday morning.

“We owe our eternal gratitude to all who have served, those who gave their lives, those missing in action, and those who today stand in harm’s way,” a Boston EMS member said. “Happy Veterans Day.”

The 2021 Massachusetts Veterans Day Ceremony is set to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Faneuil Hall.

