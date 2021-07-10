SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a brother and sister have died after a three-alarm fire tore through their home in Saugus early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Richard Street around 5:30 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the front of a home. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the air as firefighters worked to combat the flames.

Two elderly residents were found on the first floor, according to Saugus Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas D’Eon Jr. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

“There’s already a sense of urgency, but that ramps it up even more,” D’Eon said of crews learning there were people inside. “We’re going to do everything in our power to try to save everybody. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the outcome today.”

Neighbors said the brother and sister were beloved members of the community.

“They’re just amazing, friendly people,” said Felicia Napolitano. “We just moved here, and they were so welcoming, always coming by saying ‘Hi.’ Everyone out here was crying for them, praying for them, we pray for the family.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Saugus Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police.

