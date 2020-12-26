‘We really feel for this family’: Neighbors set up ‘Donation Station’ for Braintree residents devastated by Christmas house fire

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors came together Saturday to help out a Braintree family who lost everything in a Christmas Day house fire.

While no one was hurt in the blaze, the house and nearly everything in it, from toothpaste to car keys, was destroyed.

“It’s awful,” said neighbor Carol Hoey. “I couldn’t even imagine going through what they’re going through right now.”

So Hoey and other neighbors set up a “Donation Station” on Pleasant Avenue to help the family get new clothes, food and toiletries.

“[We’re] just trying to get donations to help them restart,” said neighbor Angela Derochers. “We really feel for this family. they’re very sweet. They’ve done a lot for the community, they would give the shirt off their backs to anybody.”

