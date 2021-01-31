‘We really want people to be off the roads’: Officials urge residents to stay home during storm

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials are urging residents to avoid travel if possible as a major storm is expected to drop a foot or more of snow on many parts of the state, with heavy snowfall forecasted for the evening commute.

Worcester and Central Mass. could see 14 inches of snow and Boston is expected to get up to 8 inches, with snowfall at its hardest in the evening.

MassDOT officials said they had 700 pieces of equipment and 3,900 employees ready to clear snow, but officials at the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency asked people to stay home while the snow comes down.

“Snow in and of itself isn’t typically an emergency, but it’s really the impact that it brings,” said MEMA public information officer Chris Besse. “We really want people to be off the roads during the afternoon and evening, and the PM commute in particular, which is going to be pretty tricky.”

“If people do have to be out on the roads, we want them to be as safe as possible. give themselves extra time, stay away from the snow plows, take it slow to get to your destination safely if you really do have to be out on the roads,” Besse added.

Resident Cynthia Vandermeer said that wouldn’t be a problem — she’d be staying home.

“It’s a jammie day tomorrow,” Vandermeer said.

