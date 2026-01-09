BOSTON (WHDH) - As the New England Patriots head into the playoffs, a new beer inspired by QB Drake Maye is already causing a buzz among Pats fans.

“We released some on Monday, and uh, it’s gone,” Mike Snowdale said. “We’re totally sold out at the brewery until Tuesday when we’ll be packaging up another batch of it.”

Marshfield’s Stellwagen Beer Company said the new lager will go down smooth as fans cheer the team toward another Super Bowl.

“It’s a great tailgating beer, we brewed it that way kind of on purpose,” Snowdale said. “It’s a lower abv. Even though it is light, crisp and refreshing, you do get a little hint of citrus from that hop, which is, I think, a little fun.”

The “Love the Drake” Lager is a tribute to the quarterback, but also to the beloved television sitcom “Seinfeld.”

“We decided to blend the two together and that’s what we ended up with,” Snowdale said.

Drake Maye and the Pats prepare to take on the LA Chargers Sunday, the brewery’s owner said he’s thrilled to be a part of the excitement.

“The excitement around the Patriots is a big factor in how popular the beer is, I think,” Snowdale said. “I think they might have more to do with the beer doing well than the beer has to do with them doing well, though.”

