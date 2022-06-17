BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents from Dorchester, Roxbury and South Boston were in uproar after vehicles were ticketed and towed on Friday after previously being assured that regular street-sweeping and towing services were paused for Bunker Hill Day.

According to Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the Chief of Streets for Boston, the error was due to an incorrect listing in the system database.

“We screwed up,” said Franklin-Hodge. “Our alert system incorrectly listed today as a street sweeping holiday. Folks who got the incorrect alert will receive instructions on how to get refunded if they were ticketed/towed.”

At least 311 complaints were filed to officials on Friday.

“We know we can’t make up for the inconvenience this caused and we’re sorry for that,” said Franklin-Hodges. “We have figured out how the system got misconfigured and are working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)