SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Winter Hill Community Innovation School in Somerville was closed Friday after a section of concrete fell into a stairwell inside the building, school and city officials said.

While engineers were set to “conduct a more thorough review of the building,” many parents, children and teachers gathered elsewhere at the Somerville Public Library where they discussed the situation and ongoing concerns about building conditions at the Winter Hill School.

“This is a situation that we should not be in,” said Winter Hill School Dean of Students Brendan Buckland. “We should not have a snow day in June.”

Officials said the concrete fell outside school operating hours, while the school was unoccupied.

The stairwell was later closed to students and staff. Officials said Department of Public Works crews had then “conducted minor repairs” and had been monitoring the building’s interior as of Thursday night.

The closure on Friday, though, came “out of an abundance of caution,” according to officials, to let engineers “conduct a more thorough review of the building.”

In a message signed by Somerville’s Interim Superintendent of Schools Jeff Curley, Mayor Katjana Ballantyne and school principal Courtney Gosselin, officials said they are working on a plan to temporarily relocate classrooms into other buildings if needed.

“As always, the safety and well being of our students and staff remains our top priority,” officials said. “Canceling classes and closing a school are always our last choice, however in the interest of safety we have determined the best option for tomorrow is to allow for a full building review.”

The Winter Hill School serves about 400 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It has programs for autistic children and children who are learning English as a second language.

Speaking with 7NEWS, third-grade student Rosie Koslow-Vogel said the recent incident involving falling concrete was scary.

“I just heard that my school was falling apart,” Koslow-Vogel said.

Rami Bridge of the Somerville Educators Union said the move to close school on Friday and conduct a further review of the building marked “important first steps.”

“I think that most people who are aware of the situation recognize the need for a new building,” Bridge continued, though.

“It needs to be prioritized in the budget — in the capital plan,” added parent Courtney Koslow. “I do hope that this will now prioritize that.”

While some parents brought their students and enjoyed being outside Friday, parents and teachers alike said they wonder how long it will take to reopen their school.

Members of the Somerville Educators Union, meanwhile, said they will continue to make noise about issues at the Winter Hill School until students get the building they deserve.

