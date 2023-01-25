DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - As community members send thoughts and prayers to the family members of the children who were killed in Duxbury Tuesday night and the infant who was seriously injured, their thoughts are also turning to the first responders who were called to conduct a tragic double death investigation.

Officers who responded to the scene where two young children were killed and an infant was gravely wounded are being told to stay home until they can get counseling.

Duxbury Town Manager Rene Read said, “Our community is of course reeling from the tragic events of last night.”

“The town of Duxbury is tremendously grateful for the support and we all share a deep appreciation for our first responders. We have a lengthy road ahead of us and we’re thankful that we’re not alone on that journey,” he said.

Community members are also setting up food chains to help those who responded to the scene.

In a statement on Twitter, state police wrote, “As we continue to work with the Plymouth District Attorney and Duxbury Police to investigate the circumstances of yesterday’s horrific crime, and to hold accountable the person responsible, our prayers are with the two true innocents whose young lives were taken and the third who was grievously wounded, as well as their father, their loved ones, and a community shattered by these events.”

It went on to say, “Our thoughts and concerns also rest with the police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and troopers who responded to this scene of unfathomable pain. We stand with them to offer support and whatever healing may come.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)