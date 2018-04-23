‘We stand with Toronto’: Boston Bruins offer condolences after 9 killed by van

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have offered condolences to the City of Toronto after nine people were killed and 16 were injured when a van jumped a curb and plowed into a group of pedestrians on Monday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by today’s tragedy. We stand with the City of Toronto during this difficult time,” the team said in a tweet.

Boston is in Toronto Monday night to play Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Maple Leafs.

As a result of the incident, the Maple Leafs announced that there would be increased security at the Air Canada Center.

