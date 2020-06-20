‘We want defunding and we want investment:’ Protesters call for change in Cambridge

More than 1,000 people marched to the Cambridge police station Saturday, demanding officials redirect money from law enforcement to other programs like health and housing.

The march began near Cambridge Common and went past City Hall before ending near the police station. Organizers said they hoped the march spurred the City Council and other officials to take action.

“We want defunding and we want investment,” said organizer Ashia Wilson. “We have a lot of needs — affordable housing, mental health care, a lot of programs that need more investment — and we’re hoping Cambridge does the right thing and allocates those resources differently.”

Wilson said she was pleased by the size of the march.

“It just brings me so much joy … I grew up in Cambridge and having all that community gathered around and having all that support, it feels great,” WIlson said. “I’m hoping To catalyze the moment into real change.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)