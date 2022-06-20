BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Charlestown residents are demanding answers after learning that their outdoor city pool won’t open this summer.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Clougherty Pool on Bunker Hill Street on Tuesday and signed a petition calling for its repair and re-opening. The petition currently has more than 1,000 signatures.

“We found out about five days ago that the pool will not open this summer, and so we all got together because we just need answers,” said resident Mary Gillen.

City officials said the condition of the pool facility, which is operated by the Boston Centers for Youth and Families, raised serious safety concerns, but didn’t address the cause of those conditions. Gillen said no one has told residents what’s going on, and the pool’s closure will affect vulnerable populations.

“We reached out to our local representatives and our politicians for answers and — silence,” Gillen said. “For our elderly, our handicapped children … you’re telling them just leave the town? And so they’re angry. That’s pretty much why we’re here, we want to know why.”

