TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother-daughter duo from Tyngsboro is looking to keep the spirit of a legendary Marathon team alive at Monday’s race.

Beth Craig has run four Boston Marathons, but this will be the first time she runs the 26.2 mile course while pushing her 77-year-old mother, Barbara.

“It’s just a day with my mom … we usually have a great time being together, this just happens to be an amazing event we get to race,” Beth Craig said. “It’s grueling and amazing and awful and fun and terrible and challenging and all kinds of words, we’ll take it one step at a time.”

Barbara has multiple sclerosis and will be using a special wheelchair donated by the Hoyt Foundation, founded by Dick and Rick Hoyt, the father-son pair who ran 32 Marathons together with Dick pushing Rick, who has cerebral palsy. Beth said “Team Babsie” will be breaking new ground as they run in the Hoyts’ footsteps.

“Dick was the one who let us know they we’re the first daughter-pushing-mom duo to race Boston,” Beth said. “We’re thrilled about that, we want to make him proud. This is our tribute to him.”

