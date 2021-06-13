ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers planned their own prom on Saturday for students whose schools weren’t able to hold the annual dance.

The Attleboro Elks Lodge hosted 60 juniors from schools across the region.

“I just feel like a lot of people like us wanted to have a prom and you only get it twice so we wanted to put it on to make other people happy,” said co-organizer Mikayler Patch.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)