‘We will be there for you’: Cape police urge public to seek help after 3 heroin overdoses in 24 hours

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Yarmouth are urging the public to seek help after three heroin overdoses were reported in a span of 24 hours over the weekend.

A 61-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old woman were saved and treated with Narcan before they were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

“If you, or a loved needs help stopping the use of illegal drugs, please call us or your local drug treatment center,” the department said in a press release. “We will be there for you.”

No additional information was immediately available.

