LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hours ahead of President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline, Air Force planes carried dozens of troops from the Kabul airport and on Monday afternoon, the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, effectively ending America’s longest war.

That frantic exit claimed the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 US service members — some barely older than the war.

Sergeant Johanny Rosario was among those fallen heroes who lost their lives in Thursday’s attack. Now, city leaders are working to honor her sacrifice.

“It’s extremely trying and difficult when it is a member of your own community,” said Veterans’ Services Director Jamie Melendez.

Flags outside Lawrence High School, where Rosario graduated in 2014, were lowered to half staff as students and staff returned to school this week.

Lawrence police are now positioned outside Rosario’s family home where Mayor Kendrys Vasquez met with the grieving loved ones earlier in the day.

“The family understands that she is their hero but also our hero,” he said. “Whenever the family is ready we will celebrate her life here, in the city of Lawrence.”

They have just returned from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware after a solemn, dignified transfer for the 13 fallen soldiers killed by a suicide bomber outside the Kabul airport.

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of Rosario’s family. Officials say this is the only verified place to donate.

Plans for her procession and funeral are still being finalized between the family and city officials. Those details will be made public once they are complete.

Since Thursday’s attack, the situation in the country continues to intensify.

Rockets struck a neighborhood near the Kabul airport overnight; however, it was not immediately clear who launched them.

U.S. officials confirmed a drone strike Sunday blew up a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers before they could attack the airport.

