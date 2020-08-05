‘We will go back when it’s safe’: Lawrence teachers demand plan ahead of school year

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Local teachers are demanding a plan to keep everyone safe before they return to the classroom this fall.

Hundreds of Lawrence teachers and faculty members stood outside the middle school Wednesday with a message for the school board: “We will go back when it’s safe.”

The board is considering a number of options ranging from in-class learning to virtual learning to a mix of the two.

Kimberly Barry, President of the Lawrence Teachers’ Union, said they want the school year to begin with remote learning ahead of what could be another wave of the virus.

“We all wanna get back to the classroom. We love our class, we love our kids and we wanna get back to the classroom,” She said. “We’re in teaching because we love the kids and we wanna do what’s best for the kids and we hope we have the funds to do that and we hope everyone inside makes the right choices for kids.”

The school’s reopening plan is expected to be decided sometime next week.

